5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Dec. 13

Tuesday, Dec. 13
Concert: Jonny Lang
The blues star began playing the guitar at the age of 12 and has toured with the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, B.B. King, Sting and others. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $36.50-$56.50.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Christmas Tree Lane walk night
Christmas Tree Lane, Van Ness Avenue between Shields and Shaw avenues, Fresno, www.christmastreelane.com.
6-10 p.m.
Community: Fresno Chamber of Commerce mixer
Socialize and network while enjoying the holiday party with all-you-can-eat tacos, a marshmallow roasting bar, table massages and more. Expo Party Rentals & Floral, 3714 N. Valentine Ave., Fresno, business.fresnochamber.com/events/details/december-mixer-expo-marketing-services-12-13-2016-4788, $10.
5-7 p.m.
Event: Make and Take Workshop
Choose one of three holiday crafts to work on. Heart Strings, 36919 Avenue 12, Madera, heartstrings-gift-boutique.myshopify.com/collections/workshops/products/thursday-november-17-make-and-take-workshop-christmas, $40.
6-9 p.m.
Community: Fresno Numismatic Society
Learn about the hobby of collecting coins and currency. Las Palmas Masonic Center, 2992 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, www.fresnocoinclub.com.
7:30 p.m.
