5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Dec. 12

Monday, Dec. 12

Community: Tai chi and meditation class

Therapeutic benefits of tai chi include reducing stress, managing anxiety and improving focus. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, facebook.com/events/231641363926556, free.

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Community: Prop. 63 information meeting

Attend the informational meeting regarding the new laws on gun control. Kings Gun Center Indoor Range, 426 N. Park Ave., Hanford, facebook.com/events/1073730329419129.

5:30 p.m.

Music: Old Sport

The emo band from Denver will play with Red Tank and Graduation Life. Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, facebook.com/events/1339494442729971.

8 p.m.

Event: ‘Star Wars’ beer week

Fans of the franchise celebrate the release of “Star Wars: Rogue One” with a tap takeover and specially themed beers being released all week. House of Pendragon, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, facebook.com/events/767523383386408.

4 p.m.

Music: The Well

The heavy rock band shares the stage with Beastmaker and Slow Season. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10.

8:30 p.m.

