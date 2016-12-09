5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Dec. 12

Monday, Dec. 12
Community: Tai chi and meditation class
Therapeutic benefits of tai chi include reducing stress, managing anxiety and improving focus. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, facebook.com/events/231641363926556, free.
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Community: Prop. 63 information meeting
Attend the informational meeting regarding the new laws on gun control. Kings Gun Center Indoor Range, 426 N. Park Ave., Hanford, facebook.com/events/1073730329419129.
5:30 p.m.
Music: Old Sport
The emo band from Denver will play with Red Tank and Graduation Life. Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, facebook.com/events/1339494442729971.
8 p.m.
Event: ‘Star Wars’ beer week
Fans of the franchise celebrate the release of “Star Wars: Rogue One” with a tap takeover and specially themed beers being released all week. House of Pendragon, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, facebook.com/events/767523383386408.
4 p.m.
Music: The Well
The heavy rock band shares the stage with Beastmaker and Slow Season. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10.
8:30 p.m.
