Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Dec. 9

Friday, Dec. 9
The Spanish film won five Goya Awards (Spain’s equivalent of the Oscars) and tells the story of Julian, an actor diagnosed with terminal cancer who reunites with his childhood friend to live out his remaining days. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-408-2072, fresnofilmworks.org, $10, $8 seniors and students.
5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Event: Kat Kringle Red Light Tours
The big cats can’t see the red lights so to these predators, guests are walking helplessly in the dark. See how their behavior changes in the night. Project Survival’s Cat Haven, 38257 E. Kings Canyon Road, Dunlap, 559-338-3216, cathaven.com/kat-kringle-night-tours-on-december-9th, $30.
7-8:30 p.m., 7:30-9 p.m.
Music: Brotha Lynch Hung
The rapper and record producer from Sacramento will perform with Kung Fu Vampire. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1094929880626046, $20.
8 p.m.
Event: Harry Potter Magical Holiday Ball
Dress as your favorite character and join the party with dancing, music, activities and prizes. Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 7849 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/672653249562521.
7 p.m.
Event: New Saturnalia Festival of Light
Welcome the winter solstice with performances by Light Thieves, 1800s, La Niña, Sagey and more. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co., 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/227691320985789.
6 p.m.
