5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Dec. 10

Saturday, Dec. 10
Concert: The Brothers Osborne
The brothers took home the 2016 CMA Award for Duo of the Year and released their first full-length album, “Pawn Shop,” in January. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7823, www.foxhanford.com, $25-$35.
8 p.m.
Event: The Nutcracker
Central California Ballet presents new choreography and professional guest artists to bring the popular holiday story to life. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, livelyarts.org, $30-$62.
2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Event: Swede Fest
Sweded films are homemade, summarized and recreated popular films and TV shows in four minutes or less using friends, family and whatever is laying around the house. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/308465789524823, Free.
5:30-7 p.m.
Event: Life in Color - Kingdom Tour
The world’s largest paint party features Adventure Club, 3lau, Solano and Bonnie x Clyde. Fresno Convention Center, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/life-in-color, $51.50-$76.50.
7 p.m.
Music: Pacific Boychoir
The Grammy award-winning independent choir school for boys in fourth through eighth grades was founded in Oakland. Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $25-$35.
7 p.m.
