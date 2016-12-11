Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Dec. 11

Event: Trek to the nation’s Christmas tree

The 91st annual event celebrates the giant sequoia’s dual status as the only living national shrine and the Nation’s Christmas Tree. General Grant Tree in Kings Canyon National Park.

2:30 p.m.

Music: Coro Piccolo

The ensemble presents a holiday concert, Saint-Saëns “Oratorio de Noël” and a Celebration of Carols. San Joaquin Memorial High School, 1406 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.fresnocommunitychorus.org, $10.

2:30 p.m., 4 p.m.

Event: The Olate Dogs Santa Paws Holiday Show

Don’t miss this high-energy canine theatrical show filled with dog tricks, human acrobatics and humor. Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, 559-713-4040, visaliatix.showare.com, $18-$48.

2 p.m.

Music: ‘Inspiration’ presented by Youth Orchestras of Fresno

Youth Chamber Orchestra, Youth Symphony Orchestra and Youth Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a winter concert together. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, 559-275-6694, www.youthorchestrasfresno.org/current-season, $10 donation.

4 p.m.

Theater: Steel Magnolias

You’ll laugh and cry when a small group of quick-witted and sharp-tongued Southern ladies gather in a beauty salon. Encore Theatre, 324 S. N St., Tulare, 559-686-1300, www.encoretulare.org, $11-$13.

2 p.m.

