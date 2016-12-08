Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Dec. 8

Thursday, Dec. 8
Concert: Charlie Daniels Band
The 78-year-old Southern rock and country star is still rocking out on stage playing favorites such as “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and “Long Haired Country Boy.” Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $39-$89.
8 p.m.
Event: Crafts and Corks – Wreath making
Choose one of three styles of wreaths and learn wiring techniques and bow making. ApCal, 32749 Avenue 7, Madera, www.eventbrite.com/e/crafts-and-corks-wreath-class-tickets-28954425466, $30.
6:30-9 p.m.
Concert: Lee Ann Womack
The country music singer and songwriter had a crossover hit with her 2000 single, “I Hope You Dance.” Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, 866-472-5223, www.tachipalace.com, $20-$50.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Children’s book launch
Author Karen Moore and illustrator Doug Hansen will sign copies of their book, “Pen the Tale, Oogie.” Book Barn, 640 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-297-9052, Free.
7-9 p.m.
Community: Light Up A Life Celebration
Join Optimal Hospice for a tree lighting ceremony to remember loved ones during the holidays. Fig Garden Village, 5082 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-320-8000, www.optimalhospicefoundation.com.
6-7:30 p.m.
