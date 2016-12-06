5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Dec. 6

Tuesday, Dec. 6
Concert: Jake Shimabukuro
The ukulele virtuoso gained international fame in 2006 when a video of him playing “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” gained more than 15 millions views. Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $29-$69.
8 p.m.
Event: One-man reading
The Motley Fools present a concert reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” 2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 805-405-6106, www.facebook.com/events/335857706784514, $12.
7:30 p.m.
Concert: Strumbellas
Join New Rock 104.1 for its Christmas party featuring the Canadian rock band, including performances by K. Flay and The Unlikely Candidates. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29-$39.
7 p.m.
Community: Signing with Santa
An interpreter will be on hand to ensure that deaf and hard of hearing children get the chance to talk to Santa. Fashion Fair Mall, 645 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.fashionfairmall.com/Events/Details/389932.
6-8 p.m.
Event: Voice-over workshop
Find out what it takes to develop voice-over skills to make it in the industry. Bring a dish to share for the potluck and discussion session following the workshop. CMAC, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/189473528123519.
5-8:30 p.m.
