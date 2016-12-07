5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Dec. 7

Wednesday, Dec. 7
Event: Popovich Holiday Circus
The circus extravaganza features acrobats from the Moscow Circus and well-trained dogs and house cats. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $23.50-$43.50.
7 p.m.
Theater: ‘Passion Play’
The humorous yet unsettling behind-the-scenes look at two communities’ attempts to stage the death and resurrection of Christ. Fresno State’s John Wright Theatre, 5201 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2216, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/theatrearts/performances/current-season/passionplay.html, $17.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Pacific Bronze Handbell Choir
The student ensemble will perform. Fresno Pacific University’s Ashley Auditorium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2267, events.fresno.edu, $5.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Planting with Vino
Enjoy wine and appetizers while taking part in a terrarium building workshop. Toca Madera Winery, 36140 Avenue 9, Madera, 559-779-0000, squareup.com/store/plantingandvino, $40.
6:30 p.m.
Community: Social Security Disability Benefits
The community is invited to learn about benefits for children and adults. Central Valley Regional Center, 4615 N. Marty Ave., Fresno, 559-222-2496, www.eventbrite.com/e/social-security-disability-benefits-tickets-29085427296.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
