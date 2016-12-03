5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Dec. 3

1:51 Fresno Mayor Swearengin: 'we're going to see a dramatically different city' Pause

2:17 Sanger celebrates Central Section championship victory

2:04 Mort and Rambler: A friendship that is pure joy

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:03 Central advances with 34-28 win over Clovis West

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

0:53 Gearing up for Black Friday: It's a lot of work

0:48 Jeff Tedford is the new Fresno State head coach