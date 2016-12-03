5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Dec. 3

Saturday, Dec. 3
Event: Christmas parade
The family-friendly parade celebrates its 87th year with the special theme “Twelve Days of Christmas.” Downtown Fresno, downtownfresno.org.
11 a.m.
Event: Festivus Festival 2016
The fun-filled evening includes comedic performances, live music, a full carnival with prizes, Feats of Strength and Airing of Grievances. Frank’s Place, 1432 Fulton St., Fresno, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3825, $10.
6 p.m.
Concert: The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute
The Emmy Award-winning band performs favorites like “Yesterday,” “Hey Jude” and “Can’t Buy Me Love.” Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $36-$58.
8 p.m.
Event: Fresno High flea market
Get some holiday shopping done while enjoying local food trucks. Bring nonperishable food items for a chance to win prizes. Fresno High School, 1839 N. Echo Ave., Fresno, 559-457-2793, www.facebook.com/events/916569225153821.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Community: Angel class
Learn their names and specialties and how to use their help in your life. Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, $35.
2-3:30 p.m.
