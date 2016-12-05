5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Dec. 5

Monday, Dec. 5
Event: Winter Electric Parade
Bring the kids out to meet Santa and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. Downtown Parlier, www.facebook.com/events/1608522526119542.
5-8 p.m.
Event: City Christmas tree lighting
Santa and the mayor of Clovis will light the giant tree while Clovis High School and Clark Intermediate School choirs perform carols. Clovis City Hall, 1033 Fifth St., Clovis, 559-324-2780, www.facebook.com/events/555741397950331.
6:30 p.m.
Event: Prohibition repeal celebration
Take a step back in time to 1933 at a speakeasy to celebrate the repeal that ended the Prohibition era. Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen, 1279 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/822589147843745.
7 p.m.
Event: Cooking class
Executive Chef Brian Velasquez will teach you how to make hand-pulled mozzarella, baked bread, pie crust and cranberry mousse pie. Rev’s, 401 Clovis Ave., Suite 102, Clovis, www.eventbrite.com/e/december-cooking-class-tickets-29315306872, $65.
6:30 p.m.
Event: Dr. Jo Boaler’s Mindset Revolution
Dr. Boaler worked with Tulare County teachers and school to rethink how math is taught and create a better learning experience for children and parents. Visalia Fox Theatre, 308 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, Free.
6:30 p.m.
