5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Dec. 4

Sunday, Dec. 4
Music: Let the Bells Ring
Fresno Community Concert Band presents its annual holiday concert with the University Presbyterian Church handbell choir and Marissa Clay, mezzo soprano. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., 559-440-9429, www.fresnocommunityband.org/schedule-and-tickets.aspx#bellsring, $5-$12.
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Enjoy live music by The Gilly Girls, wine & cheese, drinks and a self-guided tour of the museum. Kearney Mansion Museum, 7160 W. Kearney Blvd., Fresno, 559-441-0862, www.valleyhistory.org/index.php?c=133, $20, $16 seniors, $10 students and children.
1-4 p.m.
Event: A Merry-Achi Christmas
Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez will perform holiday favorites from both sides of the border. Visalia Fox Theatre, 308 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $17.50-$55.
9:30 p.m.
Music: Sing Noel
Sierra Vocal Arts Ensemble performs its annual Christmas concert. First United Methodist Church, 344 E. Morton Ave., Porterville, 559-804-7995, $25, $20 seniors and students.
3 p.m.
Event: Central Valley Hair and Makeup Battle
The first event of its kind in the Valley will include categories like best hair and makeup, character and prosthetics, best braids, beauty/fantasy and more. Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, 559-362-4046, www.jliveent.com, $15.
Noon
