December 2, 2016 12:16 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Dec. 4

Sunday, Dec. 4

Music: Let the Bells Ring

Fresno Community Concert Band presents its annual holiday concert with the University Presbyterian Church handbell choir and Marissa Clay, mezzo soprano. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., 559-440-9429, www.fresnocommunityband.org/schedule-and-tickets.aspx#bellsring, $5-$12.

3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Event: Christmas at Kearney open house reception

Enjoy live music by The Gilly Girls, wine & cheese, drinks and a self-guided tour of the museum. Kearney Mansion Museum, 7160 W. Kearney Blvd., Fresno, 559-441-0862, www.valleyhistory.org/index.php?c=133, $20, $16 seniors, $10 students and children.

1-4 p.m.

Event: A Merry-Achi Christmas

Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez will perform holiday favorites from both sides of the border. Visalia Fox Theatre, 308 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $17.50-$55.

9:30 p.m.

Music: Sing Noel

Sierra Vocal Arts Ensemble performs its annual Christmas concert. First United Methodist Church, 344 E. Morton Ave., Porterville, 559-804-7995, $25, $20 seniors and students.

3 p.m.

Event: Central Valley Hair and Makeup Battle

The first event of its kind in the Valley will include categories like best hair and makeup, character and prosthetics, best braids, beauty/fantasy and more. Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, 559-362-4046, www.jliveent.com, $15.

Noon

