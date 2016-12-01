Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Dec. 2

Friday, Dec. 2
Event: Fight for Water 6
Undefeated Jose Ramirez will face Issouf “Volcano” Kinda. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.savemartcenter.com, $23-$78.
6-9 p.m.
Comedy: CJ Jones
The comedian will perform using American Sign Language and voice interpretation will be provided. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $10-$15.
7 p.m.
Concert: The Atomic Punks
The band pays tribute to the David Lee Roth era of Van Halen. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29-$39.
7 p.m.
Valley Animal Center, 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, 559-233-8690, valleyanimal.org/other-ways-to-give.
4-8 p.m.
Event: ZooLights
The entire zoo is transformed into a holiday wonderland with miles of stringed lights and a snow machine. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org/event/zoolights, $5-$9.
5-8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments