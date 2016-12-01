Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Dec. 1

Thursday, Dec. 1
Concert: Snow Tha Product
The Mexican American hip-hop recording artist is from San Jose and will perform with Woke and Fool Boy Marley. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15.
8 p.m.
Community: Local park dedication and celebration
Celebrate the new park with live entertainment from Trey Tosh and Rockville, food trucks and local beer, and art exhibits. Cultural Arts District Park, 1935 Calaveras St., Fresno, 559-320-1120, www.facebook.com/events/1510351285659291.
4-8 p.m.
The country a cappella band was the winner of Season 4 of NBC’s The Sing-Off. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $35-$126.50.
7:30 p.m.
Film: ‘Die Hard’
New York City cop John McLane takes on terrorists holding a group of hostages, including his estranged wife, in this 1988 flick. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $5.
6:30 p.m.
Event: Fresno Poet Laureate & Friends
The reading will feature award-winning author and poet Margarita Engle. She has written “The Surrender Tree” and “The Lightning Dreamer.” Fresno Arts Council, 1245 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1837080209837454.
6-7:30 p.m.
