5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Nov. 30

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices Pause

1:19 Fresno police catch suspect after pit bull shot

3:07 Illustrating the 2016 Word of the Year: Xenophobia

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump

0:32 World's oldest person turns 117 in Italy

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed