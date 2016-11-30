5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Nov. 30

Wednesday, Nov. 30
Event: ‘An Irish Christmas’
Experience Christmas in Ireland with an award-winning cast. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org/event/1174775-irish-christmas-visalia, $17-$60.
3-6:30 p.m.
Music: Musica Viva
“Advent Reflections Through Music and Words” features Susan Doering playing the violin and Dieter Wulfhorst on the violoncello. University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-392-1425.
7 p.m.
Lecture: The Tale of Two Midwives
Dr. Khatchig Mouradian will speak on “A Tale of Two Midwives: The Notebooks of Siphora and Nuritza Shnorhokian of Aintab, 1890-1930.” The women helped with thousands of births post-genocide. Fresno State University Business Center, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2669, fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies/index.html.
7:30 p.m.
Music: 24 Hour Bigfoot Attack
The ’80s- and ’90s- inspired pop-punk and punk band will play with Iwanaga. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, Free.
8:30 p.m.
Community: Light Up a Life Ceremony
Honor loved ones who have passed at a candlelight and tree-lighting ceremony Adventist Medical Center, 115 Mall Drive, Hanford, 559-537-2860.
6-7 p.m.
