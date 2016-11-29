5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Nov. 29

0:43 Families play in new snow Sunday at Shaver Lake Pause

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

1:14 Ex-Raiders coach Tom Flores on one of his most memorable NFL moments

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

1:13 Fresno State releases tiny house for competition in Sacramento

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers

1:01 Coalinga City Council considers plan to grow pot in closed prison