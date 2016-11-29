5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Nov. 29

Tuesday, Nov. 29
Event: Christmas parade
Start your holiday season off with the 11th annual parade, followed by cookies and hot chocolate and pictures with Santa. Caruthers Fairgrounds, 13599 S. Raider Ave., Caruthers, www.facebook.com/events/1768125810127215.
6:30 p.m.
Music: Community Symphony Orchestra
Enjoy a concert featuring the work of Engelbert Humperdinck, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein and many others. Fresno City College Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, www.fresnocitycollege.edu/boxofficetickets, $8, $6 seniors and students..
7:30 p.m.
Event: Sip, Shop & Paint
Enjoy appetizers and drink specials while shopping from local vendors and stop by the craft station to paint your own wine glass. Pinot’s Palette, 6763 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/145272169280129.
6:30-9:30 p.m.
Community: Author discussion
Janice Stevens discusses her book, “Breaking Bread with William Saroyan.” Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org, Free.
6-7:30 p.m.
Music: Musica Pacifica Orchestra
The student ensemble performs. Fresno Pacific University McDonald Hall Atrium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2267, www.fresno.edu/events, $5.
7 p.m.
