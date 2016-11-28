Entertainment

November 28, 2016 12:40 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Nov. 28

Monday, Nov. 28

Event: Candy Cane Lane parade

“A Storybook Christmas” is the theme of the 71st annual parade. Main Street from Liberty to Conyer streets, Visalia, downtownvisalia.com/explore/event-overview/candy-cane-lane-parade.

7 p.m.

Music: String Quartet

The school’s band will perform. Fresno Pacific University McDonald Hall Atrium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2267, www.fresno.edu/events, $5.

7:30 p.m.

Community: Ornament exchange

Join the women’s group for a time of socializing and worship. New Hope Community Church, 4620 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1856035361297666.

6:30-8 p.m.

Community: TLV informational meeting

Parents of children ages K-12 grade can get more information on resources available for homeschooling and charter school. Betty Rodriguez Public Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1250467795017064.

6-8 p.m.

Community: FAFSA and Dream Act application and workshop

Bring Social Security numbers, wage and tax information, savings and assets for the 2017-2018 school year. Clovis Community College AC1-145, 10309 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, www.cloviscollege.edu/index.aspx?page=295&recordid=1202&ex=0.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

