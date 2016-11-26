Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Nov. 26

Music: 40 Watt Hype

The band is known for their blend of R&B, hip-hop and Latin. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5-$10.

9 p.m.

Event: Bass Lake Christmas tree lighting

The 25th annual ceremony includes a parade of lights, Santa’s arrival, a craft fair and snacks and hot beverages. The Pines Resort, 54432 Road 432, Bass Lake, www.basslake.com/events/bass-lake/25th-annual-christmas-tree-lighting-ceremony-parade-of-lights.aspx?categoryimagno=.

4-8 p.m.

Event: The Nutcracker

One of two performances this weekend of the holiday tradition featuring more than 100 local dancers alongside professionals from the Sacramento Ballet and Fresno Ballet Theatre. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, valleyperformingartscouncil.org, $31.50-$71.50.

1 p.m.

Community: Small Business Saturday

Consumers are encouraged to support smaller, locally owned businesses today.

Event: Fresno State football

The Bulldogs face San Jose State in their last game of the season. Bulldog Stadium, 1600 Bulldog Lane, Fresno, 559-278-3015, gobulldogs.com.

12:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

