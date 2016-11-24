Community calendar Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Sunday, Nov. 27
Advance Square Dance
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $10.
2:30 p.m.
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Children’s Dance Classes
Fergie’s freestyle Dance Studio, 1477 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-908-1002, fergiesdancestudio.com/#!class-schedule/c13w1, $64-$180.
Dave Pillow and Bobby Seals
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, $8.
2-5 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-478-7929, www.dafresno.org.
3-4 p.m.
Salsa Dance Lessons
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-430-6522, $45 per month.
6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 28
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families meeting
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org.
2 p.m.
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-439-4320, www.coda.org.
6 p.m.
Fresno Chess Club
Carl’s Jr., 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0288.
6 p.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Line Dance
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-243-9233, $3.
9:30 a.m.
Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org.
Noon
Phoenix Toastmasters Club
Denny’s, 710 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-283-1339, phoenixtm.info.
6:30 a.m.
Sierra Toastmasters Club of Fresno
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-360-0782.
7 p.m.
Square dance
Square Eights Hall, 11555 Fargo Ave, Hanford, 559-582-5148, $3.
7-8:30 p.m.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
Inspiration Park, 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10 per month for first three months; $15 monthly after.
10-11 a.m., 11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677.
6-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Adoption Orientation
Chrysalis House, Inc., 395 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Fresno, 559-229-9862, www.chrysalishouse.com.
5:30-7 p.m.
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Argentine Tango
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-284-0850, $10.
7 p.m.
Beginner’s Yoga Class with Teresa Diaz (Bilingual)
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/beginners-yoga-class-with-teresa-diaz-bilingual, $15.
6-7:15 p.m.
Beginners Group Dance Lesson
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, $60 per month or $10 drop-in.
6 p.m.
Celebrate Recovery
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, www.facebook.com/ThisAintYourMamasChurch.
6-9 p.m.
Chair Tai Chi for Seniors
Call for details, 559-906-0703.
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, www.clovisevfree.org, free.
6:30 p.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Learn to Dance
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, www.ballroomforbeginners.com, $50 per month.
6-7:30 p.m.
Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org.
7 p.m.
Salsa Dance Lessons
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-430-6522, $45 per month.
7-9 p.m.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10-$20.
9 a.m., 10:05 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Ballroom dancing
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, $45 for five lessons.
6 p.m.
Bingo
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522.
6:15 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org.
6:30 p.m.
Gentle Yoga/Chakra Balancing Meditation
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donation.
6-7:10 p.m.
Grief support group
Cedar Creek Senior Living, 500 N. Westberry Ave., Madera, 559-673-2345, www.cedarcreekretirement.com.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Griefshare – Care Connections
The Bridge Church, 3438 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno, 559-970-1927, www.ccfrog.com, free.
10-11:45 a.m.
Hearts On Fire – Fresno’s Only Rock ’N’ Roll Choir
The Voice Shop Music Academy, 1296 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.thevoiceshop.com/hearts-on-fire, free.
7-8:15 p.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Morning Meditation
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com, $15.
7-7:45 a.m.
National Novel Writing Month Meet-Up
Politi Branch Library, 5771 N. First St., Fresno, 559-431-6450, www.fresnolibrary.org, Free.
4-5 p.m.
TLC Toastmasters Club of Fresno
FresYES Realty, 7785 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-554-5609, www.6708.toastmastersclubs.org, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Top Dollar Music Dudes
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, Free.
10 a.m.
Vin + Yin Experience with Christa Evans
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/vinyinexperience, $20.
6-8:15 p.m.
Yoga at the Rec
Clovis Recreation Center, 3495 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-324-2780, $3.
4-5 p.m.
Yoga for seniors, 50 and older
Clovis Senior Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3.
1:45-3 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Beginner’s Yoga Class with Teresa Diaz (Bilingual)
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/beginners-yoga-class-with-teresa-diaz-bilingual, $15.
6-7:15 p.m.
Brain Tumor Support Group
California Cancer Center, 7257 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 559-451-3647, Free.
6-7:30 p.m.
Chair Tai Chi for Seniors
Call for details, 559-906-0703.
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol Squadron 112
National Guard Armory, 911 Chance Ave., Fresno, www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
6:15 p.m. (cadets ages 18)
7 p.m. (ages 21 and older)
Dollhouse miniatures club
Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051.
1 p.m.
Fresno County & City Republican Women Federated meeting with Lisa Smittcamp
Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051, www.fresnorepublicanwomen.org, $20 for the luncheon.
11:15 a.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Salsa Dance Lessons
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-430-6522, $45 per month.
7-9 p.m.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
Inspiration Park, 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10 per month for first three months; $15 monthly after.
10-11 a.m., 11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
Transportation Toastmasters Club
Caltrans, 1352 W. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-445-6792.
11:50 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com.
6-9:30 p.m.
Fresno Chess Club
Carl’s Jr., 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0288.
6 p.m.
Joy to the World Christmas Dinner & Auction
Valdez Hall at Fresno Convention Center, 702 M. St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, $75.
5:30-10:30 p.m.
Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, Free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Nar-Anon for Friends and Family of Addicts- Newcomer Meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org.
6-7 p.m.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org.
9:30 a.m.
Yoga at the Rec
Clovis Recreation Center, 3495 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-324-2780, $3.
10-11 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Co-Dependents Anonymous Men’s Meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave, Fresno, 559-224-1947, free.
8:30 a.m.
Co-Dependents Anonymous Women’s Meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1947, free.
8:30 a.m
Divorce Options Workshop
Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-226-4420, www.divorcefresno.com.
9 a.m.
Every Woman Counts
Fowler Branch Library, 306 S. Seventh Street, Fowler, 559-600-9281, www.fresnolibrary.org, Free.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org.
9:30 a.m.
FORCE 12th Annual Christmas Celebration Luncheon
Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 537 M St., Fresno, 559-436-1432, $20.
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Kidney Health Check
Consulate of Mexico, 7435 N. Ingram Ave., Fresno, 888-427-5653, Celine.koh@kidney.org, free.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lydia’s Closet Christmas Boutique
Fresno First Baptist Church, 1400 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno, 559-917-1787, Free.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oakhurst Democratic Club December Meeting
Denny’s, 40650 Highway 41, Oakhurst, 559-641-6617, yosemitedems.net, Free.
8:30-10:30 a.m.
Overeaters Anonymous
United Christian Church, 1038 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-273-8560, 559-447-0116 (Spanish), www.oa.org.
10:30 a.m.
Sexaholics Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-221-4544, www.safresno.org.
4:30-5:30 p.m.
UC Merced Writing Project Presents A Winter Conference - Connected Learning: Technology & Beyond
University of California, Merced, 5200 Lake Road, Merced, 209-381-6559, writingproject.ucmerced.edu, Free advance registration or $10 on-site.
8 a.m.-noon
Walk with a Doc
San Joaquin River Parkway & Conservation, 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, 559-224-4424, www.fmms.org, Free.
8:30 a.m.
