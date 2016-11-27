Entertainment

November 27, 2016 12:48 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Nov. 27

Sunday, Nov. 27

Concert: Table Top hike and yoga

Wear lots of layers and bring water and a yoga mat for six-mile trek to the mountain top followed by a 60-minute all level Hatha yoga class. McKenzie Table Top, 209-742-5556, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ed5xiezs4548763c&llr=xe4zfycab, $10.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Event: Cornhole tournament

Bring cash or a new and unwrapped toy to play in the singles or doubles tournament that benefits Toys for Tots. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1952268898333671, $10.

Noon-5 p.m.

Music: Downbeat

Ruben y Su Descarga and DJ Muñeca will be playing salsa, cumbia, bachata and more. Veni Vidi Vici, 1116 N. Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/596822493857739.

9:30 p.m.

Event: Craft afternoon

Choose between one of three holiday crafts to create while sipping wine. Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 559-259-9742, www.facebook.com/events/1780576612180239, $30.

2-4:30 p.m.

Community: Christmas tree lighting

College of the Sequoias Jazz Combo: The Sierra Project will play holiday music. Lincoln Oval Park, Court Street and Second Avenue, Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/353272428352094.

5:30-8 p.m.

