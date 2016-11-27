5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Nov. 27

Sunday, Nov. 27
Concert: Table Top hike and yoga
Wear lots of layers and bring water and a yoga mat for six-mile trek to the mountain top followed by a 60-minute all level Hatha yoga class. McKenzie Table Top, 209-742-5556, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ed5xiezs4548763c&llr=xe4zfycab, $10.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Event: Cornhole tournament
Bring cash or a new and unwrapped toy to play in the singles or doubles tournament that benefits Toys for Tots. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1952268898333671, $10.
Noon-5 p.m.
Music: Downbeat
Ruben y Su Descarga and DJ Muñeca will be playing salsa, cumbia, bachata and more. Veni Vidi Vici, 1116 N. Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/596822493857739.
9:30 p.m.
Event: Craft afternoon
Choose between one of three holiday crafts to create while sipping wine. Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 559-259-9742, www.facebook.com/events/1780576612180239, $30.
2-4:30 p.m.
Community: Christmas tree lighting
College of the Sequoias Jazz Combo: The Sierra Project will play holiday music. Lincoln Oval Park, Court Street and Second Avenue, Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/353272428352094.
5:30-8 p.m.
