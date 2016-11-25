Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 25

Friday, Nov. 25
Event: Global Winter Wonderland
“Travel” through world landmarks made of Chinese lanterns up to seven stories high, enjoy carnival rides and rides, international foods and visit with Santa through Jan. 8. Tulare County Fairgrounds, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tulare, 559-733-3737, www.globalwonderland.com/public/tulare/index.cfm, $16, $12 seniors and children, free to ages 3 and younger.
5-11 p.m.
Concert: The Blue
The Fresno rock band formerly known as Wild Blue Yonder will reunite to release its first new music in 35 years with a special two-night run that continues Saturday. Tower Theatre Lounge, 805 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $15-$25.
8 p.m.
Comedy: Darren Carter
From the “Tonight Show with Jay Leno” to Comedy Central, the comedian is guaranteed to make you laugh with his impressions and improve skills. Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen and Pizzeria, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3837, $25.
9 p.m.
Event: Holiday Bazaar
Start your holiday shopping with custom goods and artisan crafts, handmade jewelry and much more. The craft fair continues through Sunday. The Pines Resort, 54432 Road 432, Bass Lake, www.facebook.com/events/756354484499966.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Music: Mezcal
The Latin rock band will play three sets. Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, www.cellardoor101.com, $10.
9 p.m.
