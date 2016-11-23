5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Nov. 23

Wednesday, Nov. 23
Community: Homeless Thanksgiving dinner
Join Fresno/Calwa Community Outreach Services and The Bread of Life Ministries to help serve the community. Food and paper donations are needed and volunteers are welcome. Roeding Park, 890 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-271-4965.
3-6:30 p.m.
Concert: Gerardo Ortiz
The popular regional Mexican singer and songwriter will perform with Enigma Norteño. Visalia Convention Center, 303 W. Acequia Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1247150465341651.
9 p.m.
Music: Lizard Kingdom
He Cried Wolf and Farooq will also perform. Vinyl Dynamite, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1717454035241035.
7 p.m.
Community: National Novel Writing Month Meet-Up
Meet with other writers and share your work. Politi Branch Library, 5771 N. First St., Fresno, 559-431-6450, www.fresnolibrary.org.
4-5 p.m.
Music: Tequila Soul Jam
Carlos Montano hosts the cruising oldies and soul jam that is open to all musicians. Logan’s Roadhouse, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/133234943818765, $7.
7 p.m.
