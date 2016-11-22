5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Nov. 22

Tuesday, Nov. 22
Event: We The People
The Fools present a collection of socially and politically motivated songs, monologues, poetry and dance, performed in response to the recent election. Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Fruit Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/377973362534426.
7 p.m.
Community: Thanksgiving food drive
Surf Thru Express Car Wash is holding a food drive today and tomorrow at the following locations: 4140 N. First St. and 701 E. Nees Ave. in Fresno; 1421 Herndon Ave. and 596 W. Shaw Ave. in Clovis; 1208 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia; and 1414 E. Prosperity Ave. in Tulare. Customers who donate canned or nonperishable food items will receive a complimentary car wash, surfthruexpress.com/food-drive.
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Film: ‘Sea Fog’
The film takes place in 1998 South Korea and deals with the human-trafficking tragedy. Visalia Branch Library, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/101844260288823.
6 p.m.
Music: City Limits Live
Host Leslie Davis interviews The Blue, releasing their first new music in 35 years. Jewel FM, 1415 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1783786671871580, Free.
6:30-9 p.m.
Food: Thanksgiving recipes
Chef David Vartanian will give tips on preparing the perfect turkey with all the fixings, including dressing, yams and pumpkin pie. The Vintage Press, 216 N. Willis St., Visalia, 559-733-3033, thevintagepress.com/recipe-club.html, $65.
7 p.m.
