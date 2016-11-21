Entertainment

November 21, 2016 12:09 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Nov. 21

Monday

Music: Band Spectacular

Fresno State’s Jazz Orchestra, Wind Orchestra and Bulldog Marching Band perform together Fresno State Music Building, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/544549625754055, $15, $10 seniors.

8 p.m.

Community: Fresno Pacific University express enrollment

Get assistance with the admission process in one place, at one time. FPU North Fresno Campus, 5 River Park Place West, Suite 301, Fresno, 559-453-3690, www.facebook.com/events/344202032595562.

1-7 p.m.

Food: Juicing for Health

Learn how juices and smoothies improve your health and fight common health concerns. GKN Rx Pharmacy, 7072 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/984809628295689.

10-11 a.m.

Event: Mannequin challenge

Test your skills in this latest viral sensation during the Raiders vs. Texas Monday Night Football game. Skyline Club Bar & Grill, 1419 Railroad Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/376681509331400.

5:30 p.m.

Community: LSAT info night

Get tips and strategies to prepare for the law school admission test. San Joaquin College of Law, 901 Fifth St., Clovis, 559-323-2100, www.sjcl.edu/index.php/prospective-students/forums/lsat-night, Free.

7-9 p.m.

