5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Nov. 21

Monday
Music: Band Spectacular
Fresno State’s Jazz Orchestra, Wind Orchestra and Bulldog Marching Band perform together Fresno State Music Building, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/544549625754055, $15, $10 seniors.
8 p.m.
Community: Fresno Pacific University express enrollment
Get assistance with the admission process in one place, at one time. FPU North Fresno Campus, 5 River Park Place West, Suite 301, Fresno, 559-453-3690, www.facebook.com/events/344202032595562.
1-7 p.m.
Food: Juicing for Health
Learn how juices and smoothies improve your health and fight common health concerns. GKN Rx Pharmacy, 7072 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/984809628295689.
10-11 a.m.
Event: Mannequin challenge
Test your skills in this latest viral sensation during the Raiders vs. Texas Monday Night Football game. Skyline Club Bar & Grill, 1419 Railroad Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/376681509331400.
5:30 p.m.
Community: LSAT info night
Get tips and strategies to prepare for the law school admission test. San Joaquin College of Law, 901 Fifth St., Clovis, 559-323-2100, www.sjcl.edu/index.php/prospective-students/forums/lsat-night, Free.
7-9 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments