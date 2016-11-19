5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Nov. 19

Saturday, Nov. 19
Concert: Gilly Girls with Evo Bluestein
Four sisters join Evo for a bluegrass, Southern gospel and oldtime string band concert. Tower Theatre Lounge, 805 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $8.
8 p.m.
Event: 559 Fest
Featuring performances by Patrick Contreras, Aesop Fables, MC Wicks and more. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1126316210777878.
3 p.m.-midnight
Film: ‘Hunting Elephants’
Three elderly men and a grandson plot to rob a bank to make their one last wish come true. Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, www.fresnojewishfilm.org, $8.
7:15 p.m.
Event: Yoga, Wine & Vines
Enjoy a one hour-yoga class followed by wine tasting and cheese pairings Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 559-259-3286, www.facebook.com/events/1436017096415060, $20-$25.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Community: Deaf Renaissance Faire
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Service Center will host the family event with live entertainment, children’s activities, food booths and more. Fresno Fairgrounds, Junior Exhibit Building, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/295201650827238, $5.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
