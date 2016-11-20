5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Nov. 20

Sunday, Nov. 20
Concert: Julion Álvarez
The popular singer will perform with his Norteño band and surprise guests. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $49-$159.
8 p.m.
Event: Legend of Zelda
The “Symphony of the Goddesses” features live orchestral performances of theme music from the popular franchise. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/the-legend-of-zelda-symphony-of-the-goddesses, $40-$98.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Lessons and Carols
Enjoy a collection of scriptures and carols. First Presbyterian Church, 1540 M St., Fresno, 559-453-2267, www.eventbrite.com/e/a-festival-of-lessons-carols-tickets-27742043198, $5-$10.
3 p.m.
Event: Central California Auto Show
Check out the latest and hottest models in the auto industry. Fresno Convention Center, 700 M St., Fresno, fresnoclovisautoshow.com, Free.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Theater: ‘The Gin Game’
Two lonely nursing home residents begin playing gin rummy in this play that won the 1978 Pulitzer Prize for drama. Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, gingameatfam.brownpapertickets.com, $20.
2 p.m.
