Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18

Friday, Nov. 18
The Master of Fine Arts Program in Creative Writing and the College of Arts and Humanities at Fresno State present the documentary film about the late American poet. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-278-1569, bit.ly/LevisTickets, $10.
6:30 p.m.
He’s been performing stand-up comedy since 2008 and has written for Comedy Central. Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3840, $10.
8 p.m.
Music: Lydia Pense and Cold Blood
During the late 1960s and early 1970s the band helped create a new brand of funk, soul and R&B. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $20-$25.
7:30 p.m.
Film: ‘Embrace of the Serpent’
The film is inspired by the journals of two explorers traveling through the Amazon in search of the yakruna plant. Fresno State, Peters Education Center Auditorium, 5010 N. Woodrow Ave., Fresno, cineculture.csufresno.edu, free.
5 p.m.
Theater: Onionheads by Jesse Miller
The play takes a look at the life of an onion farmer during the 1935 Oklahoma Dust Bowl. Fresno Soap Co., 1470 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-475-8831, fresnosoapco.com, $12-$15.
8 p.m.
