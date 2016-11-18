Entertainment

November 18, 2016 12:23 AM

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18

Friday, Nov. 18

Film: ‘A Late Style of Fire: Larry Levis, American Poet’

The Master of Fine Arts Program in Creative Writing and the College of Arts and Humanities at Fresno State present the documentary film about the late American poet. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-278-1569, bit.ly/LevisTickets, $10.

6:30 p.m.

Comedy: Lil Slice of Comedy featuring Ralph Guerra

He’s been performing stand-up comedy since 2008 and has written for Comedy Central. Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3840, $10.

8 p.m.

Music: Lydia Pense and Cold Blood

During the late 1960s and early 1970s the band helped create a new brand of funk, soul and R&B. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $20-$25.

7:30 p.m.

Film: ‘Embrace of the Serpent’

The film is inspired by the journals of two explorers traveling through the Amazon in search of the yakruna plant. Fresno State, Peters Education Center Auditorium, 5010 N. Woodrow Ave., Fresno, cineculture.csufresno.edu, free.

5 p.m.

Theater: Onionheads by Jesse Miller

The play takes a look at the life of an onion farmer during the 1935 Oklahoma Dust Bowl. Fresno Soap Co., 1470 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-475-8831, fresnosoapco.com, $12-$15.

8 p.m.

