Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Nov. 17

Thursday, Nov. 17
Concert: .38 Special
Rock out to the band’s biggest hits including “Hold On Loosely” and “Caught Up In You.” Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, 866-472-5223, www.tachipalace.com, $35-$75.
7:30 p.m.
Film: ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’
Steven Spielberg co-produced and directed the 1982 film. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, tickets.warnors.org, $5, free to ages 12 and younger.
6 p.m.
Comedy: Original Stars of Que Locos
Starring Gilbert Esquivel, Willie Barcena and Jeff Garcia. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $23.50-$28.50.
8 p.m.
Music: The Expendables
A reggae show with the band from Santa Cruz. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $20.
8 p.m.
Event: Tacos, Brews & Jams
Enjoy music by Los Angeles alt-rock band Trapdoor Social and tacos from La Jacka Mobil and The Smokin Burrito Food Truck and Catering. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/330519813993765.
5-10 p.m.
