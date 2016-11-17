Entertainment

November 17, 2016 12:34 AM

Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Nov. 17

Thursday, Nov. 17

Concert: .38 Special

Rock out to the band’s biggest hits including “Hold On Loosely” and “Caught Up In You.” Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, 866-472-5223, www.tachipalace.com, $35-$75.

7:30 p.m.

Film: ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Steven Spielberg co-produced and directed the 1982 film. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, tickets.warnors.org, $5, free to ages 12 and younger.

6 p.m.

Comedy: Original Stars of Que Locos

Starring Gilbert Esquivel, Willie Barcena and Jeff Garcia. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $23.50-$28.50.

8 p.m.

Music: The Expendables

A reggae show with the band from Santa Cruz. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $20.

8 p.m.

Event: Tacos, Brews & Jams

Enjoy music by Los Angeles alt-rock band Trapdoor Social and tacos from La Jacka Mobil and The Smokin Burrito Food Truck and Catering. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/330519813993765.

5-10 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

