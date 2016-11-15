The Latest: De Kooning painting fetches record $66.3M in NYC

The Latest on Christie's sale of contemporary (all times local):
7:45 p.m.
A large painting from one of Willem de Kooning's most productive periods sold for $66.3 million at Christie's auction of contemporary art in New York City.
Tuesday evening's sale of "Untitled XXV" set a new auction record for a work by the abstract expressionist artist.
When the painting was auctioned in 2006, it sold for $27.1 million, setting a record for any work of post-war and contemporary art at the time.
---
2 p.m.
A large painting from one of Willem de Kooning's most productive periods could be sold for as much as $40 million at Christie's auction of contemporary art.
Christie's predicts that "Untitled XXV" will set a new auction record for a work by the abstract expressionist artist at its sale Tuesday evening in New York.
Another major work at Tuesday's auction is a painting by the German artist Gerhard Richter now owned by rock star Eric Clapton.
Christie's thinks "Abstract Painting" will sell for around $20 million.
