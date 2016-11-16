Want to test drive a new car or truck? Central California Auto Show is the place

You’re thinking about buying a new car or just like the idea of shopping for one. The problem is that you have to drive around town to a variety of car dealerships to test drive a wide assortment of new automobiles.
That’s not the case this weekend as the Central California Auto Show will be held at the Fresno Convention Center. The newest cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers representing 20 different automobile brands will be on display.
You can take your time and just look at the cars on display or you can take a test drive in one of the vehicles.
Cars available for the test drives include:
Chrysler: 300 or Pacifica
Dodge: Challenger, Charger, Durango
FIAT: 500, 500X or 124 Spider
Jeep: Cherokee, Grand Cherokee or Renegade
Ram: 1500
Toyota: Camry, Highlander, Hybrid, Prius, RAV4
Those wanting to get behind the wheel must be at least 18 years old and have a valid drivers license. You will have to sign a release of liability and pass a breathalyzer test.
The test drives will be available 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Central California Auto Show
- 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Fresno Convention Center, Valdez and Expo Halls, 848 M St.
- Free admission
