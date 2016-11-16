5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Nov. 16

Wednesday, Nov. 16
Event: Wes Moore speaks
The Army veteran has been an NBC news correspondent and appeared in USA Today and Time Magazine. He will speak on his first book, “The Other Wes Moore,” the story of two men with the same name in the same town, one who became a Rhodes Scholar and the other who is currently serving a life sentence in prison. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-444-2180, www.valleytownhall.com, $35.
10:30 a.m.
Music: New Music Ensemble
Featuring music from living composers. Fresno State Concert Hall, 2380 Keats Ave., Fresno, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/concerts, $10, $5 seniors.
8 p.m.
Join the Sierra Club Tehipite Chapter and JoAnne Clark as she shares highlights from her trip on a 45-foot sailboat. UC Merced Center, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-298-5272, sierraclub.org/tehipite, Free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Learn how to make a vinaigrette using fresh oils and vinegars. We Olive, 722 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-244-0945, weolive.com/fresno.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Music: Between Seasons
A rock, pop punk and hardcore show also featuring Welcome Home and Colonist. Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/133234943818765, $7.
7 p.m.
