5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Nov. 12

Saturday, Nov. 12
Concert: Winter Jam
The all-star lineup features Matthew West, Crowder, Britt Nicole, Mandia and many more. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, savemartcenter.com, $10.
7 p.m.
Event: Kearney Park Renaissance Fair
Relive a 16th-century battle complete with cannons, as well as King Henry, live stage performances and mock battles. Kearney Park, 6725 W. Kearney Blvd., Fresno, 559-392-0965, www.kearneyrenaissancefaire.com, $10, $8 seniors and children.
10 a.m.-dusk
Event: 2016 Film Festival
The three day festival features eight feature-length movies from 15 different countries. Check the website for a complete schedule. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, fresnofilmworks.org/film/2016-fresno-film-festival, $10, $8 seniors and students, $50 festival pass.
11 a.m.
Event: Fall Harvest Wine Journey
Purchase a wristband to visit any of the many wineries and breweries today and Sunday. Various Fresno wineries, www.eventbrite.com/e/fresno-county-harvest-wine-journey-tickets-27345975549, $5-$10.
Noon-5 p.m.
Event: La Magia del Pueblo
Danzantes del Valle Coalition presents its annual group show featuring Mestizos del Valle, Ballet Folkorico y Marimba de Fresno and others. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, warnors.org/event/danzantes-del-valle-presents-la-magia-del-pueblo, $12-$16.
7 p.m.
