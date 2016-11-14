5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Nov. 14

Monday, Nov. 14
Concert: John Mayall
Dubbed “The Godfather of British Blues,” the singer is touring in support of his latest studio album, “Find a Way to Care.” Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $32.50-$52.50.
7:30 p.m.
The president of the Haigazian University in Lebanon will speak on Armenian life in Lebanon. Fresno State University Business Center, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-288-2669, fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Book signing with Medea Benjamin
The political activist was the 2000 Green Party candidate in California for the U.S. Senate and is the author of “Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection.” Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, 2111 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-297-9535, reza@icfresno.org, $5.
6:30 p.m.
Event: Beginning welding class
Learn mild steel welding basics including safety, techniques and hands-on instruction. The Fresno Ideaworks, 1755 Broadway St., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/beginning-welding-class-tickets-28776394972, $50-$75.
6 p.m.
Music: Fossil Youth
The band from Oklahoma is currently on its West Coast tour and will perform with 24 Hour Big Food Attack. Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/991193621007485, $5.
8 p.m.
