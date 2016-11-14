Entertainment

November 14, 2016 12:40 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Nov. 14

Monday, Nov. 14

Concert: John Mayall

Dubbed “The Godfather of British Blues,” the singer is touring in support of his latest studio album, “Find a Way to Care.” Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $32.50-$52.50.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Lecture by Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian

The president of the Haigazian University in Lebanon will speak on Armenian life in Lebanon. Fresno State University Business Center, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-288-2669, fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Book signing with Medea Benjamin

The political activist was the 2000 Green Party candidate in California for the U.S. Senate and is the author of “Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection.” Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, 2111 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-297-9535, reza@icfresno.org, $5.

6:30 p.m.

Event: Beginning welding class

Learn mild steel welding basics including safety, techniques and hands-on instruction. The Fresno Ideaworks, 1755 Broadway St., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/beginning-welding-class-tickets-28776394972, $50-$75.

6 p.m.

Music: Fossil Youth

The band from Oklahoma is currently on its West Coast tour and will perform with 24 Hour Big Food Attack. Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/991193621007485, $5.

8 p.m.

