5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Nov. 13

Sunday, Nov. 13
Music: Mariachi Festival
Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, Los Camperos de Nati Cano and Las Colibrí come together to pay tribute to one of Mexico’s most popular singers and songwriters, Juan Gabriel. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/mariachi-festival, $28-$83.
7 p.m.
Event: Taline and Friends
The world-famous children’s group sings and dances to traditional and modern Armenian songs. The concert is a fundraiser for The Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School. Fresno State Satellite Student Union, 2485 E. San Ramon Ave., Fresno, 559-323-1955, www.talinemusic.com, $27.
4:30 p.m.
Music: Coro Solare
Fresno Community Chorus presents the new ensemble for less-experienced adult singers performing their first concert, Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria.” College Community Mennonite Brethren, 2529 Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-855-2113, www.fresnocommunitychorus.org.
2:30 p.m.
Event: Madera Wine Trail
Visit any of the wineries on the trail and enjoy live music and food. Various wineries, Madera, www.maderawinetrail.com.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Music: Wax
The punk rock band from Los Angeles will play with Palmer Squares, Cockamamie Jamie and Ashe Blanco. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15.
8 p.m.
