5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Nov. 13

1:35 'No hate rally' protesting Trump election held in Fresno Pause

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump

1:21 Minarets sweeps defending volleyball champ Sierra

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:56 Disappointed voters look to local leaders for a way to move forward

1:24 Decision 2016 - Election Day #VOTE

2:37 Section Division III girls volleyball final: Bakersfield Christian 3, Mission Oak 1

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter