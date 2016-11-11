Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 11

Event: Veterans Day parade

The 97th Fresno Veterans Day parade and grand marshal is Lt. Col. Oliver North will set off in front of Fresno City Hall at 2600 Fresno St. The route will end at Tulare Avenue and H Street.

11 a.m.

Music: Clovis Community Band

Dan Lindstrom conducts the band performing a special Veterans Day concert. Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, cloviscommunityband.org, Free.

11:30 a.m.

Comedy: Uncorked Comedy featuring Danny Minch

The headliner will by joined by Eddie Trevino and Jenn Felix. Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 559-259-3286, squareup.com/store/kings-river-winery/item/uncorked-comedy-show, $5.

7-9 p.m.

Music: Belanova

The Grammy award-winning pop trio from Jalisco consists of Denisse Guerrero, Edgar Huerta and Richie Arreola. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, squareup.com/store/kings-river-winery/item/uncorked-comedy-show, $35-$40.

9 p.m.

Music: Reggae night

Enjoy a night dancing to the sounds of Green Machine, Simple Sinsation and A La Lune. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1805226843093870, $7.

8 p.m.

