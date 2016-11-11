Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 11

Friday, Nov. 11
Event: Veterans Day parade
The 97th Fresno Veterans Day parade and grand marshal is Lt. Col. Oliver North will set off in front of Fresno City Hall at 2600 Fresno St. The route will end at Tulare Avenue and H Street.
11 a.m.
Music: Clovis Community Band
Dan Lindstrom conducts the band performing a special Veterans Day concert. Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, cloviscommunityband.org, Free.
11:30 a.m.
The headliner will by joined by Eddie Trevino and Jenn Felix. Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 559-259-3286, squareup.com/store/kings-river-winery/item/uncorked-comedy-show, $5.
7-9 p.m.
Music: Belanova
The Grammy award-winning pop trio from Jalisco consists of Denisse Guerrero, Edgar Huerta and Richie Arreola. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, squareup.com/store/kings-river-winery/item/uncorked-comedy-show, $35-$40.
9 p.m.
Music: Reggae night
Enjoy a night dancing to the sounds of Green Machine, Simple Sinsation and A La Lune. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1805226843093870, $7.
8 p.m.
