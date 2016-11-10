Entertainment

November 10, 2016 12:47 AM

Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Nov. 10

Thursday, Nov. 10

Concert: A$AP Ferg

The Harlem rapper is part of the ASAP Mob. Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway St., Fresno, www.ticketweb.com/t3/sale/SaleEventDetail?eventId=6877075&dispatch=loadSelectionData, $26.

7 p.m.

Film: ‘The Wizard of Oz

Valley Center for the Blind presents the special screening to raise awareness of vision loss. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, $10, free to ages 12 and younger.

6 p.m.

Theater: ‘A Christmas Story – The Musical

It’s opening night for the Christmas classic. Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494.

7 p.m.

Event: 119th Annual Merchants’ Lunch & Country Store

Enjoy a beef or chicken kabob lunch with all the fixings. First Armenian Presbyterian Church, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-237-6638, www.fapc.net, $15.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Music: The Jules Winnfield

The musicians blend 1950s jazz with hip-hop and will perform with Moontrail, Reason to Rebel and Haster. Frank’s Place, 1432 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, $5.

8 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Meet Daniel Meyer, the second conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

View more video

Entertainment Videos