Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Nov. 10

Thursday, Nov. 10
Concert: A$AP Ferg
The Harlem rapper is part of the ASAP Mob. Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway St., Fresno, www.ticketweb.com/t3/sale/SaleEventDetail?eventId=6877075&dispatch=loadSelectionData, $26.
7 p.m.
Film: ‘The Wizard of Oz’
Valley Center for the Blind presents the special screening to raise awareness of vision loss. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, $10, free to ages 12 and younger.
6 p.m.
Theater: ‘A Christmas Story – The Musical’
It’s opening night for the Christmas classic. Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494.
7 p.m.
Enjoy a beef or chicken kabob lunch with all the fixings. First Armenian Presbyterian Church, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-237-6638, www.fapc.net, $15.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Music: The Jules Winnfield
The musicians blend 1950s jazz with hip-hop and will perform with Moontrail, Reason to Rebel and Haster. Frank’s Place, 1432 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, $5.
8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
