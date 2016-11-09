5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Nov. 9

Wednesday, Nov. 9
Music: Katastro
The Tempe, Ariz., band blends rock, funk, blues and hip-hop and will perform with Mouse Powell. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $10.
8 p.m.
Fresno historian John Rupe displays his scale models of Victorian and early-Edwardian Fresno and explains how he researches streetscapes. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-6230, fresnogenealogy.org, Free.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Music: Le Boeuf Brothers
Enjoy a concert featuring a hybrid of jazz and contemporary music. Mia Cuppa Cafe, 620 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1289846751087456, Free.
6:30-9:30 p.m.
Event: Christmas open house
Catch the unveiling of the new 2016 gift collections and enjoy hors d’oeuvres while you shop. The Palatine Building, 7455 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-7787, palatinefresno.com/palatine-christmas-open-house.
Noon-6 p.m.
Community: Author Talk
Hans Berger discusses his book, “A Bridge to Cross,” recounting his family’s story of fleeing the Nazis. Politi Branch Library, 5771 N. First St., Fresno, 559-431-6450, www.fresnolibrary.org.
6-7 p.m.
