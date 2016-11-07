Thien wins Giller Prize for 'Do Not Say We Have Nothing'

Madeleine Thien has won the Scotiabank Giller Prize for her novel "Do Not Say We Have Nothing."
The win caps many accolades for the Canadian writer, who was shortlisted for the prestigious Man Booker Prize and recently received Canada's Governor General's Literary Award for fiction.
"Do Not Say We Have Nothing" is set in China before, during and after the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. It's about Chinese musicians who are studying Western classical music in the 1960s, and explores the revolution that occurred under Mao Zedong.
The $100,000 Canadian dollar ($75,000) Giller prize honors the best in Canadian fiction. Past winners have included Margaret Atwood, Mordecai Richler and Alice Munro.
The Giller was created in 1994 by businessman Jack Rabinovitch in memory of his late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller.
