5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Nov. 8

Tuesday, Nov. 8
Community: Cast Your Vote
It’s been a heated election season so head to the polls to cast your vote. To find your polling place, visit www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place/?polling-location.
7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Event: Aiming for peace
Pastor, professor and author Alex Awad will speak on “Empowering Young Palestinian Christians in The Work of Non-Violent Peacemaking.” Fresno Pacific University BC Lounge, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2000, Free.
2:30-4:30 p.m.
Learn about the hobby of collecting coins and currency. Las Palmas Masonic Center, 2992 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, www.fresnocoinclub.com.
7:30 p.m.
Community: NAMI Fresno adult support group
The National Alliance on Mental Illness aims to spread information to those affected, their families and friends, medical health professionals and the public. Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-224-2469, www.namifresno.org, Free.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Event: Tech Tuesdays
Open to anyone interested in robotics and microelectronic devices. Fresno Ideaworks, 1755 Broadway St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1036035879851995.
6-9 p.m.
