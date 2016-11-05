Craig, Lewis campaigns busy in homestretch to Election Day

1:24 Clovis West defeats Clovis High 41-27 Pause

2:16 Bitwise co-CEO Irma Olguin Jr. describes ‘accidental’ journey to top of her profession

2:01 Fresno City College honors veterans during program

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts?

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

0:57 Central's Johnson publicly announces his college choice

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State