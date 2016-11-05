Craig, Lewis campaigns busy in homestretch to Election Day

Democrat Angie Craig was campaigning at events in the southern metro while supporters of Republican Jason Lewis knocked on doors and made phone calls to voters in the Second Congressional District.
Both candidates in a competitive race to replace retiring GOP Rep. John Kline are making their pitches to voters in the homestretch to Election Day. It's one of three closely watched congressional races in Minnesota attracting millions of dollars in outside spending.
Craig, a former medical technology executive, had campaign stops Saturday in Eagan, Burnsville, Rosemount and Apple Valley.
Lewis campaign manager Jack Dwyer says the former radio talk show host rallied supporters at his Burnsville office Saturday morning. Dwyer says some volunteers are manning phones while others went out to canvass in Eagan, Lakeville, and other areas.
