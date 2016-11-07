5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Nov. 7

Monday, Nov. 7
Event: Thanksgiving cooking class
Join Executive Chef Brian Velasquez for tips on preparing the perfect feast. Rev’s, 401 Clovis Ave., Clovis, www.eventbrite.com/e/november-cooking-class-tickets-28589322433, $65.
6:30-9 p.m.
Community: Little Mended Hearts meeting
Meet other families affected by congenital heart defects in room G104-A. Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, www.facebook.com/events/567368180116426, Free.
5:30-9 p.m.
Community: TLV informational meeting
The Learning Village, in collaboration with other community resources, offering homeschooling opportunities. Fig Garden Library, 3071 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/896547833810549.
6-8 p.m.
Art: “Catch and Release”
Don’t miss the exhibition of handcrafted and painted woodcarvings by Ken Pope. Studio 74, 1274 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-908-0658.
1-6 p.m.
Community: Take Off Pounds Sensibly
Get tips and support on losing weight healthily. New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677.
6-7 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments