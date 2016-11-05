5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Nov. 5

Saturday, Nov. 5
Event: Shinzen Fall Festival
The event includes a bonsai display, authentic tea ceremony, martial arts demonstration and more. Shinzen Japanese Gardens, 7775 N. Friant Road, Fresno, 559-840-1264, www.shinzenjapanesegarden.org.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Concert: Gerald Albright
The R&B and jazz star has performed with Whitney Houston and Phil Collins and has appeared on nearly 200 albums by other artists. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $45-$65.
8 p.m.
Event: Pomegranate Festival
Learn about pomegranate- and nut-inspired foods and products to taste and purchase. Enjoy live music, a kid’s zone and classic car show. Madera District Fairgrounds, 1850 Cleveland Ave., Madera, 559-673-3563, www.pomegranatefestival.com, Free.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Music: Queen Nation
The band formed in 2004 and pays tribute to the Freddie Mercury. Visalia Fox Theatre, 308 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $17.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Tradiciones de Oro
El Ballet Folklórico presents the dance known for storytelling and traditional Mexican costumes. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, warnors.org, $15-$20.
7 p.m.
