November 5, 2016 12:41 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Nov. 5

Saturday, Nov. 5

Event: Shinzen Fall Festival

The event includes a bonsai display, authentic tea ceremony, martial arts demonstration and more. Shinzen Japanese Gardens, 7775 N. Friant Road, Fresno, 559-840-1264, www.shinzenjapanesegarden.org.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Concert: Gerald Albright

The R&B and jazz star has performed with Whitney Houston and Phil Collins and has appeared on nearly 200 albums by other artists. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $45-$65.

8 p.m.

Event: Pomegranate Festival

Learn about pomegranate- and nut-inspired foods and products to taste and purchase. Enjoy live music, a kid’s zone and classic car show. Madera District Fairgrounds, 1850 Cleveland Ave., Madera, 559-673-3563, www.pomegranatefestival.com, Free.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Music: Queen Nation

The band formed in 2004 and pays tribute to the Freddie Mercury. Visalia Fox Theatre, 308 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $17.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Tradiciones de Oro

El Ballet Folklórico presents the dance known for storytelling and traditional Mexican costumes. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, warnors.org, $15-$20.

7 p.m.

