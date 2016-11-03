Entertainment

November 3, 2016 2:34 PM

Community calendar Nov. 6-12

Sunday, Nov. 6

Advanced square dance

Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $10.

2 p.m.

Al-Anon

For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.

Children’s Dance Classes

Fergie’s freestyle Dance Studio, 1477 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-908-1002, fergiesdancestudio.com/#!class-schedule/c13w1, $64-$180.

Debtors Anonymous

Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-478-7929, www.dafresno.org.

3-4 p.m.

Salsa Dance Lessons

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-430-6522, $45 per month.

6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families meeting

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org.

2 p.m.

Al-Anon

For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.

Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-439-4320, www.coda.org.

6 p.m.

Fresno Chess Club

Carl’s Jr., 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0288.

6 p.m.

Introduction to Tai Chi

Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.

11 a.m.

Line Dance

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-243-9233, $3.

9:30 a.m.

Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org.

Noon

Phoenix Toastmasters Club

Denny’s, 710 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-283-1339, phoenixtm.info.

6:30 a.m.

Sierra Toastmasters Club of Fresno

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-360-0782.

7 p.m.

Square dance

Square Eights Hall, 11555 Fargo Ave, Hanford, 559-582-5148, $3.

7-8:30 p.m.

Tai Chi for Health and Wellness

Inspiration Park, 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10 per month for first three months; $15 monthly after.

10-11 a.m., 11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677.

6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Al-Anon

For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.

Argentine Tango

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-284-0850, $10.

7 p.m.

Beginner’s Yoga Class with Teresa Diaz (Bilingual)

Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/beginners-yoga-class-with-teresa-diaz-bilingual, $15.

6-7:15 p.m.

Beginners Group Dance Lesson

Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, $60 per month or $10 drop-in.

6 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery

This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, www.facebook.com/ThisAintYourMamasChurch.

6-9 p.m.

Fresno Numismatic Society

Las Palmas Masonic Center, 2992 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, 559-268-4330, www.fresnocoinclub.com.

7:30 p.m.

Griefshare

Clovis Evangelical free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, www.clovisevfree.org, free.

6:30 p.m.

Introduction to Tai Chi

Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.

11 a.m.

Learn to Dance

Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, www.ballroomforbeginners.com, $50 per month.

6-7:30 p.m.

NAMI Fresno adult support group meeting

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-224-2469, www.namifresno.org, Free.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org.

7 p.m.

Quantified Self Fresno

Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-500-3305, www.meetup.com/QuantifiedSelfFresno, Free.

6:30-9 p.m.

Salsa Dance Lessons

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-430-6522, $45 per month.

7-9 p.m.

Sit Tai and Exercise for Seniors with Teri

Denny’s, 30 W. Herndon Ave., Fresno, 559-906-0703.

3-4 p.m.

Tai Chi for Health and Wellness

St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10-$20.

9 a.m., 10:05 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Al-Anon

For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.

Ballroom dancing

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, $45 for five lessons.

6 p.m.

Bingo

American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522.

6:15 p.m.

CASA Information Session

CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties, 1252 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-244-6485, www.casafresnomadera.org, Free.

6:15-7:15 p.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous

Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org.

6:30 p.m.

Fresno County Genealogical Society Meeting

Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-6230, www.fresnogenealogy.org, Free.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Gentle Yoga/Chakra Balancing Meditation

Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donation.

6-7:10 p.m.

Grief support group

Cedar Creek Senior Living, 500 N. Westberry Ave., Madera, 559-673-2345, www.cedarcreekretirement.com.

10:30 a.m.-noon

Griefshare – Care Connections

The Bridge Church, 3438 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno, 559-970-1927, www.ccfrog.com, free.

10-11:45 a.m.

Hearts On Fire – Fresno’s Only Rock ’N’ Roll Choir

The Voice Shop Music Academy, 1296 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.thevoiceshop.com/hearts-on-fire, free.

7-8:15 p.m.

Introduction to Tai Chi

Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.

11 a.m.

Morning Meditation

Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/meditation, $15.

7-7:45 a.m.

Sierra Searchers #1305 of The Questers

Call for directions, Fresno, 559-446-0208.

11:30 a.m.

TLC Toastmasters Club of Fresno

FresYES Realty, 7785 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-554-5609, www.6708.toastmastersclubs.org, No cost for guests.

7-8:30 p.m.

Top Dollar Music Dudes

Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, Free.

10 a.m.

Vin + Yin Experience with Christa Evans

Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/vinyinexperience, $20.

6-8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Al-Anon

For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.

Beginner’s Yoga Class with Teresa Diaz (Bilingual)

Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/beginners-yoga-class-with-teresa-diaz-bilingual, $15.

6-7:15 p.m.

Coffee & Chocolate Soirée, hosted by Central Valley Justice Coalition

The Painted Table, 1211 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-579-8506, ryan@justiceco.org, $35, $30 advance.

6 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol Squadron 112

National Guard Armory, 911 Chance Ave., Fresno, www.gocivilairpatrol.com.

6:15 p.m. (cadets ages 18)

7 p.m. (ages 21 and older)

Dollhouse miniatures club

Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051.

1 p.m.

Introduction to Tai Chi

Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.

11 a.m.

Salsa Dance Lessons

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-430-6522, $45 per month.

7-9 p.m.

Sit Tai and Exercise for Seniors with Teri

Denny’s, 30 W. Herndon Ave., Fresno, 559-906-0703.

3-4 p.m.

Tai Chi for Health and Wellness

Inspiration Park, 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10 per month for first three months; $15 monthly after.

10-11 a.m., 11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Transportation Toastmasters Club

Caltrans, 1352 W. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-445-6792.

11:50 a.m.

Valley Oak Quilt Guild Meeting

Tulare Community Church, 1820 N. Gem St., Tulare, 559-625-2541, www.valleyoakqg.org.

10 a.m.-noon

Friday, Nov. 11

Al-Anon

For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.

Celebrate Recovery

Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com.

6-9:30 p.m.

Fresno Chess Club

Carl’s Jr., 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0288.

6 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org.

9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Al-Anon

For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.

Book festival

Book Barn, 640 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-297-9052, clovisbookbarn@sbcglobal.net.

1-4 p.m.

Co-Dependents Anonymous Men’s Meeting

Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave, Fresno, 559-224-1947, free.

8:30 a.m.

Co-Dependents Anonymous Women’s Meeting

Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1947, free.

8:30 a.m

Divorce Options Workshop

Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-226-4420, www.divorcefresno.com.

9 a.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous

Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org.

9:30 a.m.

Holiday Boutique 2016

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 5770 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-431-9536, Free.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Introduction to Tai Chi

Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.

11 a.m.

Overeaters Anonymous

United Christian Church, 1038 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-273-8560, 559-447-0116 (Spanish), www.oa.org.

10:30 a.m.

Poverello House presents A Gift of Hope

TorNino’s Banquets, 5080 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-498-6988, www.poverellohouse.org/gift-of-hope, $90.

5-9:30 p.m.

River Stewards Volunteer Day: Planting Day at the Spano River Ranch

San Joaquin River Parkway & Conservation, 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, 559-248-8480, www.riverparkway.org, Free.

9 a.m.-noon

Sexaholics Anonymous

Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-221-4544, www.safresno.org.

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Walk with a Doc

Blaine Park, S. Court St., Visalia, www.walkwithadoc.org, Free.

8 a.m.

