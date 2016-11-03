Community calendar Nov. 6-12

Sunday, Nov. 6
Advanced square dance
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $10.
2 p.m.
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Children’s Dance Classes
Fergie’s freestyle Dance Studio, 1477 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-908-1002, fergiesdancestudio.com/#!class-schedule/c13w1, $64-$180.
Debtors Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-478-7929, www.dafresno.org.
3-4 p.m.
Salsa Dance Lessons
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-430-6522, $45 per month.
6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 7
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families meeting
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org.
2 p.m.
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-439-4320, www.coda.org.
6 p.m.
Fresno Chess Club
Carl’s Jr., 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0288.
6 p.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Line Dance
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-243-9233, $3.
9:30 a.m.
Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org.
Noon
Phoenix Toastmasters Club
Denny’s, 710 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-283-1339, phoenixtm.info.
6:30 a.m.
Sierra Toastmasters Club of Fresno
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-360-0782.
7 p.m.
Square dance
Square Eights Hall, 11555 Fargo Ave, Hanford, 559-582-5148, $3.
7-8:30 p.m.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
Inspiration Park, 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10 per month for first three months; $15 monthly after.
10-11 a.m., 11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677.
6-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Argentine Tango
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-284-0850, $10.
7 p.m.
Beginner’s Yoga Class with Teresa Diaz (Bilingual)
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/beginners-yoga-class-with-teresa-diaz-bilingual, $15.
6-7:15 p.m.
Beginners Group Dance Lesson
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, $60 per month or $10 drop-in.
6 p.m.
Celebrate Recovery
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, www.facebook.com/ThisAintYourMamasChurch.
6-9 p.m.
Fresno Numismatic Society
Las Palmas Masonic Center, 2992 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, 559-268-4330, www.fresnocoinclub.com.
7:30 p.m.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, www.clovisevfree.org, free.
6:30 p.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Learn to Dance
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, www.ballroomforbeginners.com, $50 per month.
6-7:30 p.m.
NAMI Fresno adult support group meeting
Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-224-2469, www.namifresno.org, Free.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org.
7 p.m.
Quantified Self Fresno
Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-500-3305, www.meetup.com/QuantifiedSelfFresno, Free.
6:30-9 p.m.
Salsa Dance Lessons
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-430-6522, $45 per month.
7-9 p.m.
Sit Tai and Exercise for Seniors with Teri
Denny’s, 30 W. Herndon Ave., Fresno, 559-906-0703.
3-4 p.m.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10-$20.
9 a.m., 10:05 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Ballroom dancing
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, $45 for five lessons.
6 p.m.
Bingo
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522.
6:15 p.m.
CASA Information Session
CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties, 1252 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-244-6485, www.casafresnomadera.org, Free.
6:15-7:15 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org.
6:30 p.m.
Fresno County Genealogical Society Meeting
Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-6230, www.fresnogenealogy.org, Free.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Gentle Yoga/Chakra Balancing Meditation
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donation.
6-7:10 p.m.
Grief support group
Cedar Creek Senior Living, 500 N. Westberry Ave., Madera, 559-673-2345, www.cedarcreekretirement.com.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Griefshare – Care Connections
The Bridge Church, 3438 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno, 559-970-1927, www.ccfrog.com, free.
10-11:45 a.m.
Hearts On Fire – Fresno’s Only Rock ’N’ Roll Choir
The Voice Shop Music Academy, 1296 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.thevoiceshop.com/hearts-on-fire, free.
7-8:15 p.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Morning Meditation
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/meditation, $15.
7-7:45 a.m.
Sierra Searchers #1305 of The Questers
Call for directions, Fresno, 559-446-0208.
11:30 a.m.
TLC Toastmasters Club of Fresno
FresYES Realty, 7785 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-554-5609, www.6708.toastmastersclubs.org, No cost for guests.
7-8:30 p.m.
Top Dollar Music Dudes
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, Free.
10 a.m.
Vin + Yin Experience with Christa Evans
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/vinyinexperience, $20.
6-8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Beginner’s Yoga Class with Teresa Diaz (Bilingual)
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/beginners-yoga-class-with-teresa-diaz-bilingual, $15.
6-7:15 p.m.
Coffee & Chocolate Soirée, hosted by Central Valley Justice Coalition
The Painted Table, 1211 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-579-8506, ryan@justiceco.org, $35, $30 advance.
6 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol Squadron 112
National Guard Armory, 911 Chance Ave., Fresno, www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
6:15 p.m. (cadets ages 18)
7 p.m. (ages 21 and older)
Dollhouse miniatures club
Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051.
1 p.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Salsa Dance Lessons
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-430-6522, $45 per month.
7-9 p.m.
Sit Tai and Exercise for Seniors with Teri
Denny’s, 30 W. Herndon Ave., Fresno, 559-906-0703.
3-4 p.m.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
Inspiration Park, 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10 per month for first three months; $15 monthly after.
10-11 a.m., 11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
Transportation Toastmasters Club
Caltrans, 1352 W. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-445-6792.
11:50 a.m.
Valley Oak Quilt Guild Meeting
Tulare Community Church, 1820 N. Gem St., Tulare, 559-625-2541, www.valleyoakqg.org.
10 a.m.-noon
Friday, Nov. 11
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com.
6-9:30 p.m.
Fresno Chess Club
Carl’s Jr., 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0288.
6 p.m.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org.
9:30 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Book festival
Book Barn, 640 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-297-9052, clovisbookbarn@sbcglobal.net.
1-4 p.m.
Co-Dependents Anonymous Men’s Meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave, Fresno, 559-224-1947, free.
8:30 a.m.
Co-Dependents Anonymous Women’s Meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1947, free.
8:30 a.m
Divorce Options Workshop
Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-226-4420, www.divorcefresno.com.
9 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org.
9:30 a.m.
Holiday Boutique 2016
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 5770 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-431-9536, Free.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Overeaters Anonymous
United Christian Church, 1038 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-273-8560, 559-447-0116 (Spanish), www.oa.org.
10:30 a.m.
Poverello House presents A Gift of Hope
TorNino’s Banquets, 5080 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-498-6988, www.poverellohouse.org/gift-of-hope, $90.
5-9:30 p.m.
River Stewards Volunteer Day: Planting Day at the Spano River Ranch
San Joaquin River Parkway & Conservation, 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, 559-248-8480, www.riverparkway.org, Free.
9 a.m.-noon
Sexaholics Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-221-4544, www.safresno.org.
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Walk with a Doc
Blaine Park, S. Court St., Visalia, www.walkwithadoc.org, Free.
8 a.m.
