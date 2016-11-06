Entertainment

November 6, 2016 12:18 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Nov. 6

Sunday, Nov. 6

Music: Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony

Daniel Meyer conducts music of Beethoven, Shostakovich and Saint-Saëns, with guest artist Amit Peled playing the cello. Saroyan Theatre, 848 M St., Fresno, 559-261-0600, www.fresnophil.org, $25-$79.

3 p.m.

Event: Central California Big Band Dance Society

Dance the big band sounds of The Stardusters. Mario Moreno will host a dance lesson from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The Grand 1401, 1401 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-801-6308, www.bigbanddancing.com, $15.

1-5 p.m.

Event: Old Town Flea Market

Vendors set up shop featuring antique pieces, repurposed items and handmade pieces. Clovis Rodeo Grounds, 748 Rodeo Drive, Clovis, www.oldtownflea.com, $5.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Theater: ‘The Last 5 Years

The musical tells the story of two New Yorkers who fall in love and struggle to maintain a relationship. Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race Ave., Visalia, 559-734-3900, www.visaliaplayers.org, $20, $16 students.

2 p.m.

Community: Dakota Access Pipeline rally

Young people from the Confederate Tribe of Siletz, Gabrieleno Tongva Nation and Tachi Yokut tribes offer solidarity. Fashion Fair Mall, 645 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-391-8677.

1 p.m.

