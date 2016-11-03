Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Nov. 3

Thursday, Nov. 3
Event: News You Can Use ArtHop exhibit
The Valley was invited to create art using Bee newsprint and other art materials. After being on exhibit at The Big Fresno Fair there will be one final exhibition. The Fresno Bee, 1626 E St., Fresno.
5-8 p.m.
Music: Bob Wayne
The guitarist and vocalist uses a revolving crew of “outlaw carnies” in his country/acoustic/bluegrass band from Seattle. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $10, $8 advance.
8 p.m.
Event: CMAC Fest
Enjoy live music from Amoret and others, food from Dusty Buns and Summertime Pies and a Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company beer and wine garden. Community Media Center for Fresno and Clovis, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-266-2622, www.facebook.com/events/1595449344090032, Free.
5:30-9:30 p.m.
Home and Garden: Fresno Cactus and Succulent Society meeting
Winter is coming and Robert Scott will help you prepare your plants to get ready for the cold, wet weather including tips on watering and how to avoid frost. Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, 5340 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-907-6861, fresnocss.com.
7 p.m.
Event: ‘Call of Duty’ launch party
Come out to the launch party for the highly anticipated “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.” Game Stop, 3235 N. First St., Fresno, 559-344-7236.
7-10 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments