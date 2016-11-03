Entertainment

Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Nov. 3

Thursday, Nov. 3

Event: News You Can Use ArtHop exhibit

The Valley was invited to create art using Bee newsprint and other art materials. After being on exhibit at The Big Fresno Fair there will be one final exhibition. The Fresno Bee, 1626 E St., Fresno.

5-8 p.m.

Music: Bob Wayne

The guitarist and vocalist uses a revolving crew of “outlaw carnies” in his country/acoustic/bluegrass band from Seattle. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $10, $8 advance.

8 p.m.

Event: CMAC Fest

Enjoy live music from Amoret and others, food from Dusty Buns and Summertime Pies and a Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company beer and wine garden. Community Media Center for Fresno and Clovis, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-266-2622, www.facebook.com/events/1595449344090032, Free.

5:30-9:30 p.m.

Home and Garden: Fresno Cactus and Succulent Society meeting

Winter is coming and Robert Scott will help you prepare your plants to get ready for the cold, wet weather including tips on watering and how to avoid frost. Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, 5340 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-907-6861, fresnocss.com.

7 p.m.

Event: ‘Call of Duty’ launch party

Come out to the launch party for the highly anticipated “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.” Game Stop, 3235 N. First St., Fresno, 559-344-7236.

7-10 p.m.

