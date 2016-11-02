5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Nov. 2

Wednesday, Nov. 2
Event: ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’
Mister Roger’s legacy continues with Daniel and his friends as they hop aboard a trolley to a land of make-believe. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $27.50-$75.
6 p.m.
Film: ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’
The 1939 comedy-drama film is considered to be producer and director Frank Capra’s greatest achievement. Visalia Fox Theatre, 308 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $5.
6:30 p.m.
Event: Dia de los Muertos exhibit
View murals and altars that celebrate the life of loved ones. Arte Américas, 1630 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-266-2623, arteamericas.org.
4:30-7 p.m.
Community: Service of Remembrance and Hope
Remember loved ones who recently have passed away. Saint Agnes Medical Center, 1303 E. Herndon Ave., Fresno, 559-459-3227, www.samc.com, Free.
7:30 p.m.
Music: It’s Casual
The punk duo from Los Angeles will perform with The Gilligans. Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/287090455023748, $5.
8 p.m.
