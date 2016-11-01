5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Nov. 1

Tuesday, Nov. 1
Music: Bottles and Brushes
Celebrate Día de los Muertos with step-by-step painting instruction. Madera County Arts Council, 1653 N. Schoor Ave., Suite 113, Madera, www.maderaarts.org/bottles-brushes-paint-night, $40.
6-8:30 p.m.
Community: Halloween candy buy-back
Now through Nov. 4 kids are invited to receive $2 per pound of candy they turn in, up to 5 pounds, which will then be sent in care packages to troops. Willow Dental Group, 6753 N. Willow Ave., Fresno, 559-434-1088, www.facebook.com/events/964550856989258.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Event: Drum Circle
Meditate using guided imagery, drumming and singing. Gaia House of Healing, 2755 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 102, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/307005719671771, $5.
5:45-7:45 p.m.
Community: Mac/Apple User Group
Get help and learn new tricks and tools. UC Center Fresno, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-930-2706, www.fresnomug.com/FresnoMUG/home.html, Free.
6:30-9:30 p.m.
Community: Toastmasters open house
Attend the fall open house to learn how to become a better speaker and leader. Brandman University Visalia Campus, 649 S. County Center Drive, Visalia.
6 p.m.
