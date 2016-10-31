5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Oct. 31

Monday, Oct. 31
Event: Village Halloween
Children will enjoy a night trick or treating inside the museum. ImagineU Interactive Children’s Museum, 210 N. Tipton St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1168595176572129.
6-9 p.m.
Event: Nite Lite 2016
Children of all ages are invited for carnival games and prizes, roller skating, laser tag and much more. Madera District Fairgrounds, 1850 W. Cleveland Ave., Madera, www.facebook.com/events/687677564721551, Free.
5:30-9 p.m.
Event: Fall Festival
The family-friendly event will include food and games. Calvary Baptist Church, 1365 E. Alexander Ave., Merced, www.calvarybcmerced.com, Free.
6-8 p.m.
Community: Trunk or Treat
Community members are invited to park their cars and hand out candy to children in the area. Calwa Park, 4545 E. Church Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1705221913137346.
5-7:30 p.m.
Music: St. X
The spooky Halloween show also features Louis Tovar, Bad Dream and Heavenly Body. Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1160171807399382, $5.
8 p.m.
