Entertainment

October 31, 2016 12:34 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Oct. 31

Monday, Oct. 31

Event: Village Halloween

Children will enjoy a night trick or treating inside the museum. ImagineU Interactive Children’s Museum, 210 N. Tipton St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1168595176572129.

6-9 p.m.

Event: Nite Lite 2016

Children of all ages are invited for carnival games and prizes, roller skating, laser tag and much more. Madera District Fairgrounds, 1850 W. Cleveland Ave., Madera, www.facebook.com/events/687677564721551, Free.

5:30-9 p.m.

Event: Fall Festival

The family-friendly event will include food and games. Calvary Baptist Church, 1365 E. Alexander Ave., Merced, www.calvarybcmerced.com, Free.

6-8 p.m.

Community: Trunk or Treat

Community members are invited to park their cars and hand out candy to children in the area. Calwa Park, 4545 E. Church Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1705221913137346.

5-7:30 p.m.

Music: St. X

The spooky Halloween show also features Louis Tovar, Bad Dream and Heavenly Body. Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1160171807399382, $5.

8 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Video game review: 'WWE 2K17'

View more video

Entertainment Videos