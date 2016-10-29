5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Oct. 29

Saturday, Oct. 29
Event: Cala Gala
A procession will depart from Arte Américas at 6:30 p.m. and head to the plaza where there will be Aztec dancers, craft vendors, community altars and food trucks. Easton Plaza, 2400 Fresno St., Fresno, 559-266-2623, arteamericas.org, $3.
5-9 p.m.
Event: ClovisFest
The event spans over four city blocks with more than 200 craft and commercial vendors. Head to the Clovis Rodeo grounds before sunrise to see hot air balloons take off at approximately 7 a.m. Old Town Clovis, www.clovischamber.com/events/clovis_fest.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The weekend-long event is jam-packed with events for every hot rod enthusiast. Madera District Fairgrounds, 1850 Cleveland Ave., Madera, 559-709-1212, www.hotrodcoalition.com, $40.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Music: Halloween Bash with Trapt
Rock out with band best known for their hit “Headstrong.” Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $15-$20.
7 p.m.
Event: BooFest
The family friendly event features a costume contest, carnival games, face painting and bounce houses, and a Spooky Pooch Parade at 6:30 p.m.. Sierra Vista Mall, 1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-299-0660, www.sierravistamall.com, Free.
4-9 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
