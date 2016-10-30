Entertainment

October 30, 2016 12:55 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Oct. 30

Sunday, Oct. 30

Event: Ginza Food Bazaar

Enjoy a variety of Asian dishes including sushi, terikyaki beef, tempura, katsu dogs, dessert and much more. Fresno Buddhist Temple Home, 2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Clovis, 559-442-4054, www.fresnobuddhisttemple.org.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Event: Not-so-Wicked Witches Tea Party

Upon arrival, decorate your own witch hat for an afternoon of sweets and treats. San Joaquin River Parkway & Conservation, 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, 559-248-8480, reservations.riverparkway.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=432, $55. Free.

1-4 p.m.

Event: Spectrum Art Gallery Print Auction and Gala Event

The evening will begin with food, refreshments and live music with two live auctions at 5 and 7 p.m. Dress to impress for a costume contest. Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-266-0691, www.spectrumphotogallery.org/featured%20artists/201610-auction.html.

4-9 p.m.

Event: Fall Family Festival

Bring the kids for a walk through the trick or treat maze from 4 to 6 p.m. and stay for vendors and more. Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford, www.facebook.com/events/1793243544291370, Free.

4-7 p.m.

Music: Social Contract & Blackcat

The Halloween Fest will continue tomorrow with a performance by St. X, Louis Tovar and more. Costumes are encouraged for all shows. Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1668294573481568, $4.

8 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Video game review: 'WWE 2K17'

View more video

Entertainment Videos