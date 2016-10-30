5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Oct. 30

Sunday, Oct. 30
Event: Ginza Food Bazaar
Enjoy a variety of Asian dishes including sushi, terikyaki beef, tempura, katsu dogs, dessert and much more. Fresno Buddhist Temple Home, 2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Clovis, 559-442-4054, www.fresnobuddhisttemple.org.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Upon arrival, decorate your own witch hat for an afternoon of sweets and treats. San Joaquin River Parkway & Conservation, 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, 559-248-8480, reservations.riverparkway.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=432, $55. Free.
1-4 p.m.
The evening will begin with food, refreshments and live music with two live auctions at 5 and 7 p.m. Dress to impress for a costume contest. Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-266-0691, www.spectrumphotogallery.org/featured%20artists/201610-auction.html.
4-9 p.m.
Event: Fall Family Festival
Bring the kids for a walk through the trick or treat maze from 4 to 6 p.m. and stay for vendors and more. Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford, www.facebook.com/events/1793243544291370, Free.
4-7 p.m.
Music: Social Contract & Blackcat
The Halloween Fest will continue tomorrow with a performance by St. X, Louis Tovar and more. Costumes are encouraged for all shows. Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1668294573481568, $4.
8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments