October 28, 2016 12:48 AM

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Oct. 28

Friday, Oct. 28

Event: Dead of Night Zombie Run

Run from the undead through creepy courses and trails. Valley Oaks Golf Course, 1800 S. Plaza St., Visalia, 559-713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com, $45.

5:30-8 p.m.

Event: Scaredy Cat Tour

Tour the grounds with red flashlights which can’t be seen by the large cats, who become predators at night. Project Survival’s Cat Haven, 38257 E. Kings Canyon Road, Dunlap, 559-338-3216, cathaven.com/new-scaredy-cat-tour, $40.

6:30 p.m.; 7 p.m.

Event: Nightmare on Fulton Street

The Artourage brings you a show featuring The Remedy and many other bands, a costume contest, beer pong, food truck and more. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10-$15.

9 p.m.

Music: YOOF and YOLA

The concert features musicians from Youth Orchestras of Fresno, conducted by Thomas Loewenheim, and the touring Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, conducted by Juan Felipe Molano. Saroyan Theatre, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-275-6694, www.youthorchestrasfresno.org/current-season/2016/10/28/yoof-and-yola, Free.

6:30 p.m.

Event: Museum flashlight tour

If you’ve ever wondered if ghosts come out when the museum goes dark, this is your chance to find out with only your trusty flashlight. Hanford Carnegie Museum, 109 E. Eighth St., Hanford, 559-584-1367, www.hanfordcarnegiemuseum.org, $10.

7 p.m.

